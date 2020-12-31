Karnataka: Animal Husbandry Minister Holds Gau Puja, Anti- Cow Slaughter Bill Clears Assembly

After the Karnataka government passed the Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 in the house on Wednesday, December 9, a gau pooja was conducted outside Vidhana Soudha. The Minister of Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan performed a puja for cows.

Under the anti-cow slaughter bill, 2020 there would be a ban on all forms of cattle slaughter and the offenders would face stringent punishment of three to seven years with a fine of up to ₹10 lakh.

"Illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows (has been) made punishable. If a cow has contracted a disease which can spread to other cattle, then it can be culled/slaughtered," the Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

The bill also defined the word cattle. "Section 1 (2) Cattle means cow, a calf of a cow and bull, bullock and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years," the bill read.