Videos

COVID Vaccine Wastage In India: Who Is To Be Blamed?

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   22 March 2021 12:15 PM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Over 23 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been wasted in the country so far. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains how severe is the 'wastage problem' at a time when India is struggling to contain the virus.

Over 23 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been wasted in the country so far. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains how severe is the 'wastage problem' at a time when India is struggling to contain the virus.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian