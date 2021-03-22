COVID Vaccine Wastage In India: Who Is To Be Blamed?

Over 23 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been wasted in the country so far. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains how severe is the 'wastage problem' at a time when India is struggling to contain the virus.

