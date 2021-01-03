'COVID Vaccine To Be Available In Uttar Pradesh Around Makar Sankranti': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, January 2 said that COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the state close to the Makar Sankranti festival on January 14. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Advocate's building at the collectorate campus on Saturday, he said that the campaign against COVID-19 was initiated in March 2020 under the Prime Minister and the dry run of the vaccine will now be held on January 5.

"We initiated the campaign against COVID-19 in March 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and at the beginning of this year, we could say firmly that the dry run of the vaccine will be held on January 5 across the State and the vaccine will be available near around Makar Sankranti," Yogi Adityanath said.

