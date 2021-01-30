Sanitation Worker In Delhi Becomes First Person To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, becomes the first person to receive COVID vaccination. India has kick-started off world's biggest COVID vaccination drive, today, January 16.

PM Modi would address some of the frontline workers who would receive the vaccine. Along with this, PM Modi has launched the government's digital app, COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN).

In the first phase, around 100 people will receive shots at each of the 3,006 vaccination sites.