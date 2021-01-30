Health Workers Celebrate As COVID Vaccine Reaches Cooper Hospital, Mumbai Ahead Of Nationwide Drive

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the COVID vaccination drive at 10:30 am, today, healthcare workers were seen celebrating this momentous occasion.

Doctors and nurses clapped and cheered as COVID-19 vaccine reached the vaccination centre at Cooper hospital in Mumbai.

PM Modi would also address some of the frontline workers who would receive the vaccine. Along with this, Modi would also launch the government's digital app, COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN).

In the first phase, which starts from January 16, around 100 people will receive shots at each of the 3,006 vaccination sites.