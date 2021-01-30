AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Jab In Delhi

After PM Modi rolled out the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria came forward to take the COVID-19 vaccine.Dr Guleria was the third person to take the shot.

Before him, a sanitation worker, Manish Kumar, was the first one to get vaccinated, followed by a healthcare worker named Sulochana Kataria.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, kick-started the vaccination drive via video conferencing. India has approved two vaccines for emergency use – Covishield, the Oxford-Astran Zeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR.