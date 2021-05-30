COVID Positive Report No Longer Needed To Get Hospitalised: What New Govt Guidelines Say
India | 30 May 2021 5:28 PM GMT
|
The govt on May 8 revised the national policy for admission of COVID patients to hospitals.
A test report confirming coronavirus infection is no longer mandatory for admission of patients to COVID-dedicated medical facilities, the govt said.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the "patient centric guidelines" issued by the centre amid a massive surge in infections.
