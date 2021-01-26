COVID-19 Vaccine Drive: Frontline Workers In Haryana's Rewari Refuse To Take Vaccine

While the country observed the first immunisation drive, on January 16, of the homegrown COVID-19 vaccines one of which lacks efficacy data, a few frontline workers refused to take the vaccine. The Centre has said that the workers will not get to choose between the two vaccines and will be administered with whichever is available on the spot.

The worker is heard saying, "We have been working all this while during the COVID-19 pandemic and we will work in the future but if we take this vaccine and get adverse reactions, who will be responsible for that?"

The centre had approved two vaccines, Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin manufactured by the Bharat Biotech. However, the efficacy of Covaxin is unknown and is still under phase three trials.