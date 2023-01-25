All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Country's First Rapid Train Runs On Track; Set To Begin Operating From March
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 25 Jan 2023 5:52 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Several videos of the country's first regional rapid rail running at a speed of 150 kmph for the first time are surfacing online. It was trialled for the first time at such a high speed in 9 km between Ghaziabad to Duhai station. Earlier, this train was running at 25 kilometres per hour. However, NCRTC says that the date of its final trial run will be announced soon. In the first phase, the rapid train between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot (17 km in length) will be operated in March 2023. According to the Delhi School of Economics, the rapid train will reduce the pressure of 1 lakh vehicles on the Delhi-Meerut route daily.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal