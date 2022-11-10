All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
COP27 Includes Loss And Damage Funding In Main Agenda, Prominent Point Of Discussion To Be Climate Finance
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 10 Nov 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The ongoing climate change conference, COP27, being hosted in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to 18, made a promising start by including the issue of 'loss and damage' — as it is referred to in the climate negotiations — in its formal main agenda for the first time ever. 'Loss and damage' refers to costs the rich and developed countries, which are majorly responsible for industrial emissions that pollute the environment, should pay to poorer nations that have made a negligible contribution to pollution but are more vulnerable to extreme climate events. The most prominent point of discussion, featured in the agendas of most countries, will be climate finance. There has been ongoing discourse about climate finance, the divide being stark between developed and developing countries.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
IIM Nagpur Trains Over 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices, To Benefit 2 Lakh Farmers
Economic Backwardness, Social Stigma Cannot Be Reason for Medical Termination of Pregnancy: Kerala HC