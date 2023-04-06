All section
Conserve Environment By Saving Birds!
Others/World, 6 April 2023
Join the kind community @efgorg In the heartwarming clip, a man provided a few drops of water to a bird and revived it when it was about to become unconscious. As soon as a drop of water enters the bird’s mouth, its body comes to life again, and it starts drinking conscious water. The video showed how a small effort could significantly contribute to nature!
