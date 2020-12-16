High Drama In Legislative Council: Congress MLCs Forcefully Remove Chairman Of Council From Seat

A scuffle broke out in the Karnataka Legislative Council today as the house was to discuss the cow slaughter bill in the council. Congress Members of the Legislative Council were seen removing the Deputy Chairman S L Dharmegowda from his seat.

The council gathered on Tuesday saw the Congress MLCs allegedly forcefully removing the Deputy chairman saying that it was 'unconstitutional' for him to occupy the chair. The house marshals had to intervene during the ruckus.

This came after an argument broke out between the Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan and the Congress MLCs as the party sought to vote against the cow slaughter bill. However, the council was adjourned after the scuffle broke out.

