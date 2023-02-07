Completed-Hyderabad: Overworked, Underpaid Sweepers Pour Out Woes To Politician Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

All section
Telangana, 7 Feb 2023
Cleaners or sweepers working in Panchayati Raj schools run by the Telangana government make school premises tidy and clean for students and teachers. Though government employees receive retirement benefits, these contingent sweepers only get Rs. 4,000 per month as a payable pension. Given the nature of their work and living conditions, they are at higher risk of getting infected with various deadly diseases than the general population. The sweepers shared their woes with former Lok Sabha member Konda Vishweshwar Reddy demanding the state government to take a decision favouring school sweepers.
