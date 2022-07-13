All section
Company To Pay Salary, Full & Final Settlement Within 2 Days Of Resigning: New Wage Code

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati 

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

India,  13 July 2022 8:54 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

As per the new wage code companies must pay out the full and final settlement of dues and wages within two days of an employee's last working day after their dismissal, resignation or removal from services or employment. At present, the common practice obeyed by companies is to pay the complete settlement of dues and salary after 45 to 60 days from an individual's last working day, and in many cases, it even goes at late as 90 days.

Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
