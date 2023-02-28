All section
Community Efforts Blossom Hope!
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 28 Feb 2023
Editor: Ankita Singh
Creatives: Tarin Hussain
Join the kind community @efgorg A Twitter video shared by CEO, Noida Authority, shows glimpses of a rose garden in sector 15. Continuous efforts are being made by the Noida Authority to make Noida even more beautiful. The park is also available for public viewing. We appreciate the measures the development authority took, as where flowers bloom, so does hope! Kindly follow the link to support- https://bit.ly/3D4a9oA
