All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Become First-Ever Indian Pair To Win Swiss Open
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 4 April 2023 8:20 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Indian pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy scripted history at the Swiss Open 2023 held at Basel, Switzerland; they clinched the men's doubles title. In straight games, the pair got the better of China's China's Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang 21-19, 24-22. The win saw them become the first-ever pair from India to clinch the feat.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain