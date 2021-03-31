Uttarakhand Women Revive Chipko Movement, Hug Trees To Prevent From Felling For Road Construction
Uttarakhand | 31 March 2021 9:13 AM GMT
Women in the Jakhani village in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district revived the symbolic Chipko movement in the state.
Women in the Jakhani village in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district revived the symbolic Chipko movement in the state. On Monday, March 16, the villagers gathered in the nearby forest. They hugged trees to prevent them from cutting down for the proposed construction of Kamedi Devi-Rang Tara-Mazgaon-Chautala road.
