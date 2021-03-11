China Wants To "wipe out Uyghurs completely" : US Think Tank Report

A recent report by US think tank Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy has accused China of illegal detentions, sexual assault and sterilisation of Uyghurs in violation of 1948 UN Genocide Convention. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about it.

