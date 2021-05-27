Videos

China Discussed Weaponizing Coronaviruses In 2015, Predicted World War III With Bio-weapons: Report

Pallavi Sharma
Others/World   |   27 May 2021 9:05 AM GMT
Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Pallavi Sharma
While the world is grappling with the deadly Coronavirus, the report questions if the pandemic was planned by China in 2015.

A year after China announced its first COVID-19 case, a report revealed that Chinese scientists had discussed weaponizing SARS coronavirus 5 years before the infection was declared a pandemic. China also restrained investigations into the origins of COVID-19. While the world is grappling with the deadly Coronavirus, the report questions if the pandemic was planned by China in 2015.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian