All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh's Naxal-Hit Bastar Region To Become Coffee Production Hub, Provide Employment Opportunities
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 21 Feb 2023 7:53 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
As of 2023, the coffee plantation has been completed on around 100 acres of land. To promote this initiative, Chhattisgarh Government is also setting up Bastar Cafe and this is attracting coffee lovers.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal