Chhattisgarh: Sponge Iron Industries Result To Be Major Source Of Air Pollution & Health Hazards
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Chhattisgarh, 15 Feb 2023 10:45 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Sponge iron industries in India are located in clusters in the state of Chhattisgarh and utilize about one-third of the total coal consumed in central India, thus making it a significant source of air pollution in central India. Sponge iron plants are 'red category' industries, which means they have very high pollution potential and can cause serious health hazards. The manufacturing process releases extreme heat and smoke containing oxides of sulphur and carbon, unburnt carbon particles, and silica. This video is of an industry situated in Sendri, Bilaspur.
