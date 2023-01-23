All section
Chhattisgarh: Health Services Affected As Nearly 3000 Junior Doctors Go On Strike
Chhattisgarh, 23 Jan 2023 11:10 AM GMT
Health services were severely affected across the state, with more than 3000 junior doctors at the state-run health centers going on an indefinite strike from January 19, demanding an increase in their honorarium. At Raipur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical campus, around 650 junior doctors went on strike from 8 am and shouted slogans urging the government to meet their demand for enhancing stipend. Many patients and their relatives, caught unaware of the strike, were inconvenienced as junior doctors abstained from attending to their duties. Some patients were also forced to go to private hospitals for treatment.
