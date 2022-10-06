All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Chennai: Youth Held For Bike Stunts Distributes Pamphlets On Rules
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 6 Oct 2022 4:06 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Kotla Alex Binoy, a biker who was arrested for performing dangerous stunts on Teynampet road in Chennai, was seen on October 3 distributing pamphlets for road safety at the same place where he had performed the stunts over a month ago.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
