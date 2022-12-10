All section
Chennai Rains: Several People Including Children, Policemen Slip On The Wet Korattur Subway; Netizens Raise Concern
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 10 Dec 2022 3:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Heavy rains in Chennai have led to much chaos in the city. Hundreds are stranded as they struggle to find ways to reach home. Given the situation, several people, including school children and police officers, slipped over the wet roads. The video of the same incident was shared by Times of India Journalist @omjasvinTOI on Twitter. He wrote, “@chennaicorp, on it to fix the subway and make it rough. #ChennaiRains be careful while riding on the subway. Go slow.” Considering the weather prediction, schools and colleges in around 27 districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, and Thiruvallur, have been closed.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
