Chennai: People With Disabilities, Senior Citizens Get Barrier-Free Access To Marina Beach
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 4 Dec 2022 11:08 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A wooden permanent ramp has been installed at Chennai's Marina Beach to help differently-abled citizens enjoy the scenic view that the beach offers. The ramp is India's first permanent ramp for persons with disability and is first of the many more ramps that will be installed at several locations across the city. People in wheelchairs and senior citizens can be seen enjoying the beautiful beach and cool waters.
