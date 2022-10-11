All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Chennai: 'Kutty' Battery-Operated Garbage Collection Van Musically Announces Its Arrival
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 11 Oct 2022 4:11 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A viral video posted on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows a ‘kutty’, a battery-operated garbage collection van playing a song as the safai worker loads trash into it and drives away from a residential neighbourhood in Chennai. Around 5,200 tiny, musical garbage trucks roll into Chennai's streets everyday and segregate its waste at the source to help clean the city up.
