All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Chauganpur Pond In Greater Noida Gets Revived; Appears Clean
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 13 Feb 2023 7:43 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Until a few years back, a natural pond in Chauganpur village of Greater Noida was engulfed under an invasive layer of hyacinth, killing the water body's access to oxygen and other nutrients. However, recently, @ramveertanwarg on Twitter shared a video of the same Chauganpur pond, which has now been cleaned and is entirely safe for the water bodies.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal