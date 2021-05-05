Videos

Centre Announces New COVID-19 Testing: Know All About It

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   5 May 2021 12:04 PM GMT
Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
The centre has revised Coronavirus-testing rules to reduce pressure on diagnostic labs amid a drastic spike in coronavirus cases. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur takes you through the new guidelines.

