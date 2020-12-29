"Wasteful and Unnecessary": Retired Civil Servants Call Out ₹20,000 Crore Central Vista Project

A group of 69 retired civil servants have questioned the Centre on the “wasteful and unnecessary” Central Vista Project taking precedence over social priorities like health and education.

