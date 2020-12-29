Videos

"Wasteful and Unnecessary": Retired Civil Servants Call Out ₹20,000 Crore Central Vista Project

Tamanna Sahoo (Trainee Social Media Editor) 
India   |   29 Dec 2020 2:00 PM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo
A group of 69 retired civil servants have questioned the Centre on the “wasteful and unnecessary” Central Vista Project taking precedence over social priorities like health and education.

A group of 69 retired civil servants have questioned the Centre on the "wasteful and unnecessary" Central Vista Project taking precedence over social priorities like health and education.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian