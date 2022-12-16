All section
The Logical Indian Crew
CCUS Report 2022: Know About Sustainable Solutions To Decarbonise Indian Sectors
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 16 Dec 2022 6:00 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India is prioritizing ‘Carbon Capture, Utilizations and Storage’ as a potential solution to decarbonise hard-to abate sectors such as thermal power plant, iron and steel and cement industries. CCUS can enable the production of clean products while utilizing India’s rich endowments of coal, reducing imports and thus leading to an Atma Nirbhar India economy.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
