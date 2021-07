CBSE Boards 2022: Exams To Be Held In Two Parts With Reduced Syllabus

CBSE released a notification on Monday, July 5, announcing a new scheme for 2021-22 wherein the academic year will be divided into two parts with approximately 50% syllabus in each term. The syllabus for the academic session will be determined based on interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subject experts and the board.