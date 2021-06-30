Videos

CBSE Announces Class 12 Evaluation Criteria, Leaves Students Unhappy, Confused

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 Jun 2021 6:12 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
Students of CBSE Class 12 will have their results based on their performance in the Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 pre-board exams.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the new assessment criteria announced by CBSE for class 12 students.

