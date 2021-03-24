Cases Against OTT Platforms, A New Normal?
India | 24 March 2021 3:08 AM GMT
|
The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sent a legal notice to the Platform to stop the show for ‘inappropriate portrayal’ of children.
While Amazon Prime is facing legal issues due to shows like Tandav and Mirzapur, Netflix's Bombay Begums have now created a controversy. The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sent a legal notice to the Platform to stop the show for 'inappropriate portrayal' of children.
Next Story