The Logical Indian Crew
Capt Shiva Chouhan Becomes First Woman Officer To Be Deployed At Siachen, World's Highest Battlefield
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 5 Jan 2023 4:10 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Captain Shiva Chouhan of the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps became the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen, after a month's arduous training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel. The training included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue, and survival drills. Despite various challenges, Captain Shiva Chouhan, with steadfast commitment, completed the training. The team of Sappers led by Capt Chouhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for three months.
