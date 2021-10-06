All section
Cannot Answer Questions About Ongoing Investigation': ADG Lucknow Zone On Being Asked About Ashish Mishra
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Uttar Pradesh, 6 Oct 2021 12:07 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
On October 6, ADG Lucknow Zone did not answer questions relating to Ashish Mishra, citing ongoing investigation. The ADG was being asked whether MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra would be colled for probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
