Canine's Hero! Noida Man Prepares Food To Feed Thousands Of Stray Dogs Amid Winters

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  31 Dec 2022 8:36 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Vidit Sharma, a Noida resident, feeds and cares for 3,000 stray dogs and many cows daily. A Twitter video he shared on December 26 shows food preparation in full swing for stray dogs and needy animals. Vidit has opened a shelter for small puppies. He cares for sick and injured dogs and vaccinates them against deadly diseases like rabies. He also gives them reflective dog collars to avoid the risk of being hit by vehicles and also makes them wear sweaters to save them from the harsh winters.

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

