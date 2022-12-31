All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Canine's Hero! Noida Man Prepares Food To Feed Thousands Of Stray Dogs Amid Winters
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 31 Dec 2022 8:36 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Vidit Sharma, a Noida resident, feeds and cares for 3,000 stray dogs and many cows daily. A Twitter video he shared on December 26 shows food preparation in full swing for stray dogs and needy animals. Vidit has opened a shelter for small puppies. He cares for sick and injured dogs and vaccinates them against deadly diseases like rabies. He also gives them reflective dog collars to avoid the risk of being hit by vehicles and also makes them wear sweaters to save them from the harsh winters.
