Candidates With Criminal Records Hold Higher Chances

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   15 March 2021 11:06 AM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Criminal cases pending against members of parliament have increased from 24% in 2004 to 42% in 2019 general elections. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur takes you through a report focusing on criminalization of politics, particularly in West Bengal.

