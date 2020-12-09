Canadians Demonstrate In Support Of Protesting Farmers In India

The farmers' protests in India have caught the attention of Indian diaspora living in countries like the United States and Canada. In this video, people came together in #Brampton, Canada, to demonstrate and show their support for farmers battling #Delhi winters at the Delhi-Haryana Border. Earlier today, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada will always defend the rights of the peaceful protesters.

The Centre today decided to meet with representatives of 35 farmers' union, to discuss their demands. The farmers have been agitating against the new farm laws passed by the government on September 27.

