Busting Of A Fake Hand Sanitizer Factory Shared With Communal Spin

Bharat Nayak (Founding Editor- Special Project) 
India   |   7 July 2020 6:23 AM GMT
Editor : suresh_hocalwire | Creatives : Bharat Nayak

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, a set of pictures showing busting of a 'fake hand sanitizers' racket is being circulated with a communal claim. The pictures are shared with the claim that 'Muslims' in India are behind the dubious business.

Bharat Nayak, founding editor, explains the truth behind it. If you have any information to be verified, please #WhatsApp at our #factcheck no. 6364000343.

