'Burden On Common Man' During Congress Regime, 'Dharamsankat' Now: All About BJP's Fuel Price Hypocrisy

BJP criticized the Congress for petrol, diesel and LPG price hike during its regime but now it has become a 'Dharamsankat’ for them. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about BJP's hypocrisy in the fuel price hike.

