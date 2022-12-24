All section
The Logical Indian Crew

BSF Enhances Border Vigil In Punjab As Frequent Pakistani Drones Enter India Due To Fog Cover

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Punjab,  24 Dec 2022 3:03 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

The Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up vigil near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab amid increasing attempts by smugglers to push narcotics and weapons through drones under the cover of dense fog, an official has said. Drone movements from across the border to drop weapons and heroin into Indian territory have gone up considerably in the past few days in the wake of dense fog enveloping the region. On December 21, BSF troops detected a drone intrusion from Pakistan which had entered Indian territory at around 7:20 pm on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
