The Logical Indian Crew
BSF Enhances Border Vigil In Punjab As Frequent Pakistani Drones Enter India Due To Fog Cover
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Punjab, 24 Dec 2022 3:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up vigil near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab amid increasing attempts by smugglers to push narcotics and weapons through drones under the cover of dense fog, an official has said. Drone movements from across the border to drop weapons and heroin into Indian territory have gone up considerably in the past few days in the wake of dense fog enveloping the region. On December 21, BSF troops detected a drone intrusion from Pakistan which had entered Indian territory at around 7:20 pm on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning.
