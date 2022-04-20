All section
Brawl Amongst JNU Students For Non-Veg Food Being Served Turns Violent, FIR Registered Against ABVP

Delhi,  20 April 2022 1:37 PM GMT

On 10th April, Aishe Ghosh, president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (#JNUSU), accused members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (#ABVP) of preventing students from eating non-vegetarian food on campus and indulging in violence. According to Aishe Ghosh, ABVP members pelted stones over non-vegetarian food being served in the hostel mess on the occasion of Ram Navami, which resulted in the injuries of some students. ABVP students allegedly assaulted the mess secretary as well. Later, a group of JNU students reaches the Vasant Kunj North Police Station in Delhi, where an FIR was registered in connection with a clash between two groups of students.

