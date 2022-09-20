All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Braille Version of Assamese Dictionary "Hemkosh" Launched in Guwahati, Effort To Improve Educational Quality Of Visually-Impaired Students
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Assam, 20 Sep 2022 7:32 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Braille edition of 'Hemkosh', the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language, has been released by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi. Published by the Sadin-Pratidin group, this edition will be gifted free of cost to the visually challenged people of the state, a Raj Bhavan release said.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village
Leading Tech For Good! Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Rural Women & Youth Through Technology