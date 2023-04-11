All section
The Logical Indian Crew
BMC Embellishes Mumbai With Decorative Poles Enhancing City's Visual Charm
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Maharashtra, 11 April 2023 5:51 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a praiseworthy step in enhancing the visual appeal of Mumbai by adorning the city with decorative poles. This laudable endeavor not only enhances the visual charm of the city but also serves as a testament to the collective efforts of the leaders and authorities in making Mumbai a more beautiful and livable place for its citizens.
