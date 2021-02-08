Bihar, Uttarakhand Govt To 'Monitor' Protesters

The Bihar police has stated that those who join protest demonstrations and are named in a chargesheet will face difficulty in getting passports and government jobs. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police has said it will monitor 'anti-national' social media posts. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains the implications of such measures.

