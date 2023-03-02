All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar: Part Of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses; Video Goes Viral
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Bihar, 2 March 2023 10:18 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
According to the information revealed by IANS, an under-construction bridge partially collapsed in the Patna district on February 20; however, no casualties were reported. The incident occurred at the partially constructed Bihta Sarmera four-lane state highway 78, connecting Patna to Nalanda, at Rustam Ganj village under Naubatpur block in the district. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. #Bihar #Bridge
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal