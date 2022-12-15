All section
Bihar: CTET & BTET Qualified Teacher Aspirants Stage Protest Demanding Jobs In Patna
Bihar, 15 Dec 2022 5:43 AM GMT
Candidates who have qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) are demanding permanent teaching jobs by staging a protest in Patna, Bihar. Over 5,000 job aspirants have been protesting at Dak Bungalow Chowraha in Patna. The CTET and BTET students demanded the release of the seventh phase of teacher reinstatement during the protest. The protesting candidates said that the state government should fulfil its promise to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth; otherwise, the protests will continue to be held. The aspirants also warned that the movement might intensify if the government does not put effort into releasing the seventh phase notice.
