All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Bihar: CTET & BTET Qualified Teacher Aspirants Stage Protest Demanding Jobs In Patna

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Bihar,  15 Dec 2022 5:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Candidates who have qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) are demanding permanent teaching jobs by staging a protest in Patna, Bihar. Over 5,000 job aspirants have been protesting at Dak Bungalow Chowraha in Patna. The CTET and BTET students demanded the release of the seventh phase of teacher reinstatement during the protest. The protesting candidates said that the state government should fulfil its promise to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth; otherwise, the protests will continue to be held. The aspirants also warned that the movement might intensify if the government does not put effort into releasing the seventh phase notice.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Bihar 
CTET 
BTET 
Qualified 
Teacher 
Aspirants 
Stage 
Protest 
Demanding 
Jobs 
Patna 

Must Reads

IIT-Kanpur Startup Develops 'i-Ghat' That Is Expected To Redefine River Ghats Of India, Know About It
Hooch Tragedy: Spurious Liquid Claims Lives Of 39, Furthers Questions On Effectiveness Of Bihar's Liquor Ban
Hunger Issues Tackled Through Kitchen-Gardens In Rural India
'Exercise Is Much Better Than Medicine': This 100-Yr-Old Man Followed Same Routine For 40 Yrs, Leads Healthy Life
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X