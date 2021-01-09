Bhutan Cop Requests Indian Revelers To Vacate Borders In Hindi

A video of a Bhutan cop politely requesting the Indian revelers at the Indo-Bhutan border to vacate the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral on social media. In the video, the official is seen speaking in Hindi to the Indian revelers on the other side of the river.

"Aise mat karo, COVID ke time pe mask pehno aur ghar par raho(Don't do this, wear masks and stay indoors)," the cop tells the Indian revelers.

The video was shared by the Facebook page 'Gelephu News and Business Forum' with a caption, "Our Frontliner along the border area has conveyed the message in a peaceful manner to our neighbouring Indian friends who were trying to enter Bhutan."