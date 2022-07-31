All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Bhopal-Narmadapuram Highway Collapsed After A Year, Traffic Diverted On NH-46

Madhya Pradesh,  31 July 2022

Located in Mandideep of Raisen district, adjacent to the capital Bhopal, Bhopal-Narmadapuram bridge could not stand before the fast flow of Kaliasot river and one side of it collapsed in the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. As a result, vehicular traffic is getting affected on this road and being diverted on NH-46. The construction of this bridge was done only about one and a half years ago at a cost of crores. After this, many questions are being raised on its construction

Writer : Tareen Hussain
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
