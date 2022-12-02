All section
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Survivors To Protest At Delhi's Jantar Mantar On Disaster's 38th Anniversary; Seek Appropriate Compensation
Delhi, 2 Dec 2022 11:13 AM GMT
Thousands of survivors of the Union Carbide disaster to protest on December 3 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The video, which shows several people sitting and chanting "Sangharsh Hamara Nara Hai," was shared by @RachnaDhingra, who works with these survivors. India witnessed the deadliest disaster on December 3, 1984, when methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by American Union Carbide Corporation. More than half a million people were poisoned that night.
